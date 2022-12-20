Bollywood's most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now parents to baby girl Raha Kapoor, the actors embraced parenthood on November 6th, 2022.

From the time, Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child, pictures and videos of the actress with newborn babies have surfaced online. Be it Alia kissing an infant to a selfie with a baby and now a picture of Alia decked up in a red saree breastfeeding a kid is doing the rounds on social media.

As soon as the image of Alia Bhatt breastfeeding a baby went viral, netizens were quick to speculate that it was Alia's daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt's breastfeeding photo goes viral

The viral pictures show Alia Bhatt dressed in a red saree and breastfeeding a kid. Social media users can't stop gushing seeing newly minted mom breastfeeding. However, some of them speculated that Alia is breastfeeding Raha.

But that's false as Alia hasn't shared any pictures with Raha.

The picture of Alia Bhatt allegedly breastfeeding her daughter Raha Kapoor is fake. This isn't the first time social media users felt perplexed upon seeing Alia and her daughter's pictures on social media.

A video of Alia Bhatt with a newborn doing rounds on the internet. In the video, we could see the actress lying on a hospital bed and lovingly cuddling a baby's cheeks. However, the picture was morphed by fans.

The fact

According to ETimes, some social media users have morphed Alia Bhatt's picture of breastfeeding Raha. The truth is that the photo is of some other woman who is caressing her baby while she breastfeeds the newborn, social media users have morphed the image of the lady with Alia Bhatt.

Has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the face of their daughter?

On November 24, 2022, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her newborn baby girl to reveal her daughter's name. In the family portrait, shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram we could see Ranbir, holding Raha while Alia was lovingly looking at her. The image also has a beautifully framed picture of the baby's Barcelona jersey with 'Raha' written on it.

Professional front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, she is soon to make her big Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir will also be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.