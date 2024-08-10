Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday woke up with bad news. The actor took to his Instagram and revealed that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked.

The actor alerted his followers to the breach, urging them to be cautious of any unusual posts or messages from his account. As of now,

Arjun Rampal's X Account hacked, actor reveals that it's not-so-good news!

Arjun took to his social media handle with the logo of X and wrote, "Not good news my X account has been hacked. Please don't respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked."

At the moment, Arjun Rampal's team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Seeing Arjun's message on Instagram, netizens took to his comment section and had hilarious reactions to my X account hack statement.

A user joked, "The X everyone knows now.."

Another said, "Good news so far,,"

The third one said, "You have an x account?.."

About Arjun's Ex-wife

Arjun, who parted ways with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia after two decades of marriage.

Arjun on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, spoke about his divorce, he said that coming from a broken home and not succeeding in marriage was not easy for him.

Arjun added, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out."

Arjun Rampal is in a live-in relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, they have two sons Arik and Arav.

Work front

Arjun will be seen next in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, 3 Monkeys, Dhurandhar and Rana Naidu 2.

He will also be seen in an untitled film with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan in Aditya Dhar's upcoming thriller.