'Should learn from Alia -Ranbir': Fans call out Anushka Sharma for sharing glimpse of her son Akaay while wanting privacy from media

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is on a sabbatical and enjoying her mommy duties in London, the actor is currently enjoying quality time with her kids, Vamika and Akaay. Anushka had decided to keep her kids away from the media glare and has requested privacy for the same. However, there are days when Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of her son and daugther's artwork, drawings or paintings.

On August 8, Anushka shared a picture of her enjoying ice lollies with her children.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shares a photo featuring ice popsicles likely homemade, including flavours like strawberry, milk, and blueberry. The picture also has a bowl of sliced carrots and cucumber.

What caught everyone's attention was we tiny little hand of Akaay Kohli reaching for a popsicle.

This isn't the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of Akaay. Earlier, on Father's Day, Anushka had posted a handmade card by their daughter Vamika. The hand-painted card shows a child's feet in yellow. However, it was not clear if the footprint is of Virat and Vamika or Vamika and Akaay.

As soon as Anushka's Instagram story went viral, netizens had mixed reactions to her sharing a glimpse of Akaay.

A user said, "She should maintain total privacy."

Another said, "She should learn from Alia and Ranbir as revealed their daughter Raha's face."

Virat and Anushka welcomed Akaay in February

Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, Akaay in London. Taking to social media in a joint post, the couple spoke about the arrival of their second baby. They wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia on December 25, 2023, Christmas day introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor to paps, since then she has become the internet's favourite child and is often papped.