The atmosphere inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is getting steamier and hotter during the task. Akansha Puri smooched Hadid for nearly 30 seconds to win the task. But did she merely win his heart or task? Let's find out.

Jad calls Akansha a bad kisser

During the current 'task' between black and white teams, Jad and Akansha were given a dare to kiss each other on the lips. Avinash Sachdeva made the announcement as the teams discussed how long the kiss should be. When it was decided that 30 seconds should be the appropriate duration, Akanksha and Jad prepared themselves for the kiss task. They smiled throughout the kiss as those around him cheered and hooted

The steamy kiss between Jad and Akansha during the task left the other housemates surprised. Cyrus, Abhishek, Jad and Akansha were seen having a conversation and poking fun at Jad. Jad who thought it was supposed to be a French kiss calls Akansha a bad kisser. He ends the conversation by telling her "To be honest, I really wanted to kiss you , you have a great lips ."

A user wrote, "Wtf isne thode time phle hi kaha tha i am not touchy and all that to jad ab ye waah kya palti h ye."

Another mentioned, "Bigg boss show abb ki baar kuch jyada he unfiltered or uncensored hai (Bigg Boss is a little too unfiltered and uncensored this time around).

Akansha says she felt awkward

In a heart-to-heart conversation, Akansha bravely addresses the elephant in the room with Jad—their unexpected kiss. With a hint of vulnerability in her voice, she opens up about her feelings and the discomfort that crept in since that moment.

"I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward," Akansha reveals, her words carrying a mix of courage and hesitation. "I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance."

As the conversation unfolds, the room fills with a sense of understanding and empathy. Akansha shares her perspective, seeking validation and seeking closure for the lingering unease that has affected her interactions with Jad.

And then Bigg Boss fired Jad Hadid from the captaincy and the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT house is "Abhishek Malhan".

Abdu Rozik to enter as a wild card contestant

After Bigg Boss 16, Tajikistan singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik is all set to return to the Bigg Boss OTT2 house as a wildcard entry.

Jio Cinema shared a video announcing the entry of Abdu in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the video, the singer says, "Aa raha hun vahan pe, shuru kiya tha jahan se (I am returning to where I started from). Join me on this journey again."

Abdu Rozik also expressed his excitement about being on the show which is hosted by his 'favourite bhaijaan' Salman Khan. He said in a statement, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?"

The other contestants of the show are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt.