With each passing day, Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has been grabbing headlines. From love to French kisses to flirting to tempers flying, verbal spat on daily tasks and ration and much more.

Jad Hadid's flirting classes seem to have gone way too far. The reality show's contestants were seen getting cosy last week with Akansha Puri.

Did Jad and Manisha finally kiss?

And it is known that since day one of the show, Manisha and Jad have been teasing each other and flirting. Jad asked Manish for a French kiss. To tjisManisha first told him that her kiss costs ₹5 lacks each, but they are "free of cost" for him. Jad Hadid then sat and said he'd like to see how good she is. When everyone started hooting and asking her to kiss Jad, she said, "It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that."

This made Jad disappointed and Cyrus teased Jad saying "head-kiss" is not enough after wasting ten days on her. To which Manisha added, "In Bihar, from where I come, it is a huge deal to kiss on the forehead. We only kiss our lovers,"

He interrupted saying, "We believe in a French kiss. This is how you kiss the soul of a person."

Explaining to Jad, "Is it like you have to marry the person you kiss?" she then caressed his face as he closed his eyes in anticipation but she soon declared, "Ho gelai (That's enough)." They hugged and then he asked if that was fine too. She told him that he may kiss her on the forehead, arms or hands.

Akansha and Jad's underwear discussion

In a separate incident, Jad was also seen asking Akanksha Puri about the colour of her undergarments. He was also seen trying to get cosy with Jiya Shankar.

A clip featuring Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri has surfaced on social media and become a topic of discussion among netizens.

Netizens call Jad "Tharki"

A user said, 'Jad Hadid asking Akansha puri what colour innerwear you are wearing? this guy is number one creep and tharki dont know why showmakers keep encouraging this . clearly u can hear him asking "red one ?, which color ?"'.

#JadHadid taking full advantage of being a foreigner on Indian television, forcefully chipakna kissing every girl, “I like your Innerwears/I told her to take the pants off/Which colour underwear you’re wearing, Red One? I Like it” next level Tharaki #BiggBossOTT2 #AkankshaPuri — AαвιMαиуυ☆ (@ABI_M04) June 26, 2023

#JadHadid is a typical duck boy, who speaks sweet only to fulfill his motivation. He is deceptive to the very core. He calls Jiya like his daughter and then this! #AkanshaPuri was damn smart in understanding his motivations and detonating this little duck! #BBOTTSeason2 pic.twitter.com/NnX6zvJFAn — All that jazz (@highheelshail) June 26, 2023

#JadHadid gave massage to jiya, Aaliya and Akansha but told Manisha that he would give masage to her tomorrow?#AbhishekMalhan gave massage to #ManishaRani but not in front of everyone ?#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 #ManishaRani #Fukralnsaan pic.twitter.com/26xB1Gr61v — Archana Gautam™ (@TeamArchu) June 26, 2023

A user tagged the handle of Mumbai Police and wrote, "You guys are letting this show run with this inappropriate comment in your state. take action on them', while another one wrote, 'Now this is too much'.

Jadhadid asking akansha puri what colour innerwear you are wearing ? this guy is number one creep and tharki dont know why showmakers keep encouraging this . clearly u can hear him askin " red one ?, which color ?" #jadhadid #BiggBossOTT #biggbossott2 #jiyashankar #FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/OJqubJpHQJ — TruthSpeaker (@rameshsuvarna14) June 26, 2023

Jad gets close to Pooja

Jad ventures into new culinary territory as he tries aloo paratha for the first time and is left pleasantly surprised by its tantalizing taste. He can't resist the temptation and even requests the recipe!

Audience Mid-week takeover: Aaliya Siddiqui gets evicted!

With Janta being the asli boss this season, another huge mid-week twist shakes the housemates as Aaliya gets evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house!!

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' also features other contestants like Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Babika Dhurve, Manisha Rani among others.