Another shocking incident of a hospital's mismanagement has come to light from Hyderabad, this time the COVID-19 patient documented his last moments in a video, which was shared by the family of the now-deceased. The entire nation is facing a major challenge when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic and it has fallen upon the hospitals to provide care and support to ailing patients, who are without a cure for the contagion.

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad has become the latest victim of a hospital's inhumane mismanagement as suggested by the video. In the video, which the man shot before he succumbed to COVID-19, can be seen struggling to form words after being taken off ventilator support. The man said he was finding it difficult to breathe after doctors allegedly removed the ventilator saying, "you had enough."

'Bye daddy, Bye all'

"They have removed ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support. My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy," (translated) the man is heard saying in a brief video shot by himself.

The incident took place in Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda in Hyderabad on Friday night, but the came to light after the video was shared widely on social media platforms. The man's father said his son died minutes after sending the video, Hindustan Times reported.

"My son was suffering from high fever on June 24. After trying for admission in a few hospitals, he was finally admitted to the Chest Hospital on June 24, where he succumbed on June 26," the father told the publication.

Hospital denies allegations

The hospital denies the allegations of removing the patient's ventilator support and said that he developed cardiac problems, post which he died. "The ventilator support was very much there, but the patient was in such a critical stage that he could not feel the oxygen supply," Chest hospital superintendent Mahboob Khan said in a statement.

Khan issued a statement saying people in the 25-40 year age group are succumbing due to the viral infection in the heart. Even though put on oxygen, they feel it insufficient. "There was no fault of doctors at all," he said.