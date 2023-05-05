It was indeed a night to remember as the popular American boy band Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai on Thursday. The five-member group, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, kicked off the DNA World Tour concert held at Jio World Garden. The BSB band set the stage ablaze with powerful performances on the hit 90's track "I Wanna Be With You". "Backstreet's Back", "I Want It That Way", "The Call", "Get Down", "Incomplete", "As Long As You Love Me", "Drowning", "Don't Go Breaking My Heart", "Larger Than Life".

Fans went on a massive trip upon seeing their favourite boy band performing the songs they have grown up listening to. Bollywood celebs who attended the concert are Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes, Natasha Dalal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Malaika Arora, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar and Meezan Jafri among others.

The videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet. The clips show fans going berserk and the crowd singing along with BSB.

Every time we’re down, you can make it right… And that makes you larger than life. ??#BackstreetBoysIndia #BackstreetBoysMumbai pic.twitter.com/51RyYCggcy — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) May 5, 2023

To see them perform in front of my eyes, it was freaking hot n humid, hour long queues to get in but who cares, I was legit having fun, screaming their names and OMG, their choreography was sooo 90s!!!



Thank you for this beautiful experience ❤️#BackstreetBoysMumbai pic.twitter.com/SkeZujSULF — ????? ?????? (@GalOutOfControl) May 5, 2023

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at a section of the crowd

Not at them changing in a box on stage and giving their underwear to fans... ???? #BACKSTREETSBACKINMNL #BackstreetBoys #BSBinManila pic.twitter.com/Dnj4iiTJHl — ?♡? MeMoRie ?♡? (@wela0723) February 20, 2023

This is how BSB enthralled the crowd

As reported in the Midday, during the concert, Nick one of the members of the band said, "Someone should have warned us it is going to be so hot here. He then added, "But do you know why it is hot? It's not the weather, it's because of every single one of you out there. You guys made it hot in here. I shouldn't have worn a jacket, I am going to take it off just for a second."

Nick continued, "Mumbai, how you're feeling tonight? I can't believe my eyes right now, is this for real? Does this mean you still love the Backstreet Boys? This is the second time that the Backstreet Boys have been in India, and we have been waiting to come to Mumbai for a very long time. We love you so much, we had no idea that we had this many Backstreet Boys fans. But now we see it, we believe it. You don't mind if we come back again, right?"

I have lost my voice. My body is sore from all that dancing and jumping BUT best night ever! Thank you @backstreetboys ! ?? pic.twitter.com/9lJmKRa2nR — Elfie’s Mom ???? (@PhuleiMehak) May 5, 2023

Celebs take to IG stories and share experiences from the concert

Malaika shared pictures and videos from the concern on her Instagram stories. "Dressed in a black top with a sling bag around her shoulder, Malaika was seen enjoying the concert.

Well, if this wasn't enough, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at the crowd in Mumbai during their first of the two India concerts. Backstreet Boys landed in Mumbai earlier this week to perform in India for the first time in 13 years. In videos going viral from the concert, the members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — set the stage on fire by performing their hit numbers.

While leaving the concert, Jacqueline said, "It was an amazing experience. I am the band's biggest fan. This is like a childhood dream come true."

Backstreet Boys, who arrived in Mumbai earlier this week, received a warm welcome. The hot in which the boy band is staying welcomed the band by dancing to 'Everybody now'.

In a video, Carter said, "We just arrived at the hotel near Mumbai and this is the first time I have ever seen this in my entire career, with the hotel staff dancing on a dope remix." He captioned the video, "What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai, India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world."