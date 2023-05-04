The biggest fashion extravaganza Met Gala 2023 was held on the first Monday of this month. A Galaxy of stars from the Hollywood, Bollywood and models made jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet of the gala event. This year's MET Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Keeping up with the theme, many Indian stars turned heads with their sartorial choices.

Some of the stars adorned carried and flaunted the most expensive jewellery and accessory for the star-studded fashion night. From Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Luna Blue Diamond neckpiece to Isha Ambani's Chanel Doll. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive things adorned by celebs at the Met Gala.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looked breathtakingly in a saree gown by designed by Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung. However, what caught everyone's attention was the billionaire's daughter's Chanel Doll Bag, which is priced at a whopping Rs 24 lakhs.

About the unique bag

The bag is a Chanel doll clutch bag from Chanel's 2012 Paris-Bombay collection, known as the Black Lucite Métiers d'Art Matryoshka Runway Bag. With a sturdy black Lucite body, the clutch has chains, pearls, crystals and an enamel Camelia flower over it. The tasselled CC at the doll's chest turns to open the bag. The tasselled CC at the doll's chest turns to open the bag.

Based on Matryoshka Dolls, Chanel has produced three equally rare versions of Isha Ambani's Chanel Doll Bag. This one drew inspiration from the Indian city of Mumbai (née Bombay).

In fact, Orry was the biggest cheerleader for Isha, the GEN Z influencers shared stories on Instagram which saw Isha getting ready and her photoshoot.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for the jewellery brand Bulgari, wore a necklace from the same brand. The necklace had a blue laguna diamond which is alone worth at least ₹25 million, which is ₹204.5 crore.

According to International Gemmological Institute, the blue laguna in the necklace worn by Priyanka is the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece, and the most valuable gemstone ever sold by Bulgari. It is said to go for auction at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12, with a pre-sale estimate of more than $25 million.

Kim Kardashian bares it all

This year, Kim Kardashian took inspiration from her 2007 naked Playboy photoshoot that also gave birth to Kris Jenner's infamous line 'You are doing amazing sweetie'.

Kim Kardashian stunned everyone in a pearl-adorned naked dress. She arrived with her sister, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the fashion extravaganza. The shapewear Mogul bared it all in a custom Schiaparelli creation featuring strings of pearls and a corset.

Diet Prada also shared the look and made the comparison to her 2007 Playboy photoshoot and wrote, "Karl who? This year's theme is actually 'Kim: A Lexicon of Fashion'!"

Kim Kardashian's pearl naked dress features strings of 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystals cascading over her torso and from the waist to cover her legs. The nude corset cinched Kim's waist and accentuated her curvy frame. She added an off-white voluminous cape - featuring exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train - to the high-fashion ensemble.

Kim Kardashian's pearl naked dress features strings of 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystals cascading over her torso and from the waist to cover her legs. The nude corset cinched Kim's waist and accentuated her curvy frame. She added an off-white voluminous cape - featuring exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train - to the high-fashion ensemble.

Gigi Hadid

The gown included transparent black fabric draped over one of Hadid's shoulders, extending out into a dramatically long train, plus a strapless bustier underneath. The see-through skirt featured hip cut-outs and a ruched centre.

To cap off the standout look, Hadid wore sheer black Calzedonia tights and black pumps. She accessorized with Lagos jewellery, including a pearl and diamond choker and diamond stud earrings.

Rita Ora wore a Prabal Gurung's black laced see-through gown.

Leave it to Rita Ora to make a grand entrance at the 2023 #MetGala. See more celebrity arrivals here: https://t.co/UaDIhVeTbp pic.twitter.com/4KVL3AsIeX — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2023

Amanda's Oscar de la Renta micro dress was made from draped beaded strings layered over a skin-tone corset for maximum naked effect.

Amanda's dress is by Oscar de la Renta? no wonder it caught my eye before anything else.

i really love her look, but something is slightly, tiny bit off. however, i think it's the lighting, probably too bright. i bet she'd look DIVINE during golden hourpic.twitter.com/ljpyVqn0EJ — ♣?♥️ (@yunhosiast) May 2, 2023

Co-chair Michaela Coel looked stunning in a sheer custom Schiaparelli dress that used strategically placed embellishments to stop it from being completely naked.

Co-Chair Michaela Coel wearing a stunning Schiaparelli gown featuring over 130,000 crystals at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BqWapqsmtL — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) May 1, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May (Tuesday IST). She looked no less than a Disney princess. Alia walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet as designer Prabal Gurung's muse, and they paid their tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who inspired the dress code.

Prabal Gurung revealed all the details that went into making the exquisite ensemble for the night. He shared that Alia's dress was hand-embroidered in India, where he first met the actor, and how this was not the first time Alia had got a chance to attend the Met Gala.

Alia's dress took inspiration from supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look, which Dua Lipa wore to the red carpet. Her white gown featured 1 lakh pearls, hand-embroidered in India on silk tulle and made in Atelier Prabal Gurung in New York.

[Freaks at a Freakshow]

Rapper Lil Nas X at the annual MET GALA fashion show

? pic.twitter.com/oxvsX07EO7 — TheRealBiffBifford ?? (@TBifford) May 2, 2023

Rapstole the show with his over-the-top look, consisting of nothing but silver paint, jewels, and a Dior Men thong. The rapper walked the red carpet, covered head-to-toe in 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals, with pearls and crystals encrusted on his body paint. He rounded off his look with a Choupette-inspired mask that added a touch of whimsy to his already outrageous outfit.