Kalki Koechlin is not very pleased with Alia Bhatt. The Dev D actress recently took to social media to share her complain with Alia. Kalki, who is known for her unfiltered statements, spoke about how Alia got her in trouble. Ever since the birth of her daughter, Sappho, Kalki has been spending majority of her time with her little one.

Kalki's post

Now, in her latest social media post, Kalki has jokingly blamed Alia Bhatt for bringing trouble into her home. Koechlin, who is reading Alia's book – 'Ed Finds A Home' to her daughter, has revealed how even her daughter wants a pet similar to what's in the story. Kalki shared a post where one can see the book opened. "Uh oh you got us in trouble Alia Bhatt. Now Sappho wants Ed in our home," Kalki wrote in her Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt on turning author

Alia Bhatt's book has found several takers. The actress recently turned author has alreasy emerged as one of the bestsellers. Alia Bhatt released the book Ed Finds a Home, under the umbrella of her company - Ed-a-mamma. She revealed how her own childhood was filled with stories and story telling. She further added that her love for stories and a great childhood is what pushed her to venture into writing a children's book.

"A new adventure begins (sun emoji) Ed finds a Home is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead," she had written on social media.