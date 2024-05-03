Karan Johar is a doting dad to his two kids - Yash and Roohi. From their playful camaraderie, adventure trips to fun toodles session; the Johar kids keep the internet amused. And something similar happened recently. Karan Johar shared a video of him asking his two kids what would he be getting from them on his b'day.

Playful banter

"Hey it's my birthday month. What am I getting this month?" Karan Johar asked his two adorable kids. "For me, you are gonna get love," Roohi affectionately mentioned. But, the naughty Yash responded, "You are gonna get nothing from me. And you don't deserve it." This left not just the audience but even KJo thrown off guard.

However, he playfully added to the banter and said, "What! How dare you say this to me." He further added, "Ok! I am disinheriting him! She's getting everything #roohiandyash." Celebs like Farah Khan and Vishal Dadlani couldn't stop laughing over the video and sent their love to the Johar trio. Karan Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy back in 2017.

Karan Johar about kids

Karan Johar had thanked the surrogate for helping him with the kids. He had also said while making the announcement that his kids would take priority over his work and commitment. The Dharma honcho had also said that his mother, Hiroo Johar, was ecstatic to be a grandmother.

"In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat," Karan Johar had once said in an interview.