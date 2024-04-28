Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar never minces his words. He is unapologetic and unabashed and his statements often make headlines. From being a reality show host to judge, to brewing inside gossip on his couch, the host of Koffee With Karan always has a story to tell.

Of late, Karan Johar has been taking to his Instagram story and sharing cryptic posts seemingly targeting the Bollywood industry.

Being friends with who's who from the industry. Karan Johar has launched star kids like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Pandey, to name a few. The filmmaker is now giving befitting replies to trolls.

Karan Johar drops yet another cryptic post about what people are 'Beginning to Say'

On Saturday evening, he took to Instagram stories and shared yet another cryptic post that read, "I have so many things I want to say about what so many people are beginning to say but then 'Chup raho, abaad raho aur kaam karo' is what I believe is the way!"

Earlier this month, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "You absolutely HAVE to become of with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless."

One of his IG posts read, he said that fillers might change how someone looks on the outside, but they can't change who they are on the inside.

His post said, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti... Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan... Fitrat nahi badalti (Putting fillers doesn't bring fulfilment. Applying makeup reduces age. No matter how much Botox you do, you'll look like a bee has stung you. Changing the nose doesn't change the bad smell. Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature)."

It is believed that Karan Johar will turn SOTY film franchise into a web series partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha', will have 'SOTY 3' as her debut in the OTT space.

About SOTY franchise

Student of the Year was released in 2012. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the trio made their Bollywood debuts with the film. A few years later, Puneet Malhotra helmed 'Student Of The Year 2' featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Karan Johar has produced Mr and Mrs Mahi which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.