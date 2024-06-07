Popular TV actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in Ramayana is deeply shaken and heartbroken by the underwhelming response of BJP losing in Ayodhya.

During the Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad won in Faizabad parliamentary seat over his BJP Lallu Singh.

Sunil Lahri took to his and accused the people of the holy city Ayodhya of "betraying their king" and called them "selfish".

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sunil shared his disappointment with the UP people and recollected how they didn't even spare Sita. Ayodhya has a history of not being faithful to its king.

In his Instagram Stories, Sunil shared a picture from the iconic Baahubali scene where Kattappa kills Baahubali. BJP was written on Baahubali while Kattappa had Ayodhya written on him. He then shared a note in Hindi which roughly translates to, "We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call that person who even denies God? Selfish. History is witness that the citizens of Ayodhya have always betrayed their king. Shame on them."

He then wrote, "We salute your greatness, dear citizens of Ayodhya, you are the ones who didn't spare even Goddess Sita. We are not shocked that you betrayed the man who made sure that Lord Ram came out of that small tent and was installed in a beautiful temple. The entire nation will never see you with respect again."

Sunil congratulated Arun and Kangana

In another video, Sunil Lahri congratulated Arun Govil and said, "I am happy that two people, I really like, have won the elections. First, Kangana Ranaut. She epitomises women's empowerment and has won from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). Second, my elder brother, Arun Govil, who won it from Meerut. Congratulations and best wishes to both of them."

Sunil Lahri's Ramayana co-star Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in the popular television series also contested the elections and won the Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh. He won the constituency against Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma by a margin of 10,585 votes.