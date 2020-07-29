After the video of a 14-year-old egg vendor's cart being overturned by the Indore's civic body official, surfaced on social media, the word spread like wildfire. Due to the immense outrage on social media, the boy has finally received help from several people and also politicians.

Paras Raykar, the teen in the video who stood up to the two officials in the video, is given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Not just that, the boy and his siblings were offered free education.

Apart from this. other leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached out to Paras and his family to provide support to them. The Indore Press Club also provided the boy ration and money. The locals, on the other hand, put in their efforts to restore his cart.

For the unversed, on July 22, a heart-wrenching video showed that Paras' egg cart was overturned and the eggs shamelessly smashed on the road. The boy donning a white shirt stood up to two men, who appeared to be civic officials

Paras refused to pay Rs 100 as the official asked him to move the cart or pay the bribe. The official then decided to topple his cart. In another video, the boy was heard saying, "My daily sale has been down because of the pandemic and the loss of his stock will put an additional financial burden."

Left-Right rule for shops and vendors in MP

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the MP administration implemented left-right rule for vendors and shops.

Under this, shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to open on one day, followed by those on the other side the next day. The decision, however, was slammed by the members of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh with the leaders asking the state government to remove the 'left-right' system.

Saying that the small businesses are already suffering due to coronavirus pandemic, they asked the MP government not to harass street vendors any further.