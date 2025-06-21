Popular TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim never fail to serve major marriage goals. The couple is always seen supporting each other through life's highs and lows. They frequently share glimpses of their daily life on their vlog.

Dipika, who is currently battling stage 2 liver cancer, was recently hospitalised for a liver tumour, which was successfully removed. She is now recuperating at home.

Amid hospital visits and regular check-ups, Shoaib celebrated his birthday on Friday with Dipika and their family. Friends and fans poured in wishes for the actor on social media.

But it was wife Dipika Kakar's emotional post that truly tugged at Shoaib's heartstrings. She took to Instagram and shared a series of heartwarming photos featuring herself, Shoaib, and their son Ruhaan, along with a heartfelt note describing how Shoaib has been her unwavering pillar of strength.

Dipika wrote, "Celebrating the man who lights my life every single day with his love.... @shoaib2087 tum ho to mai hun... tumse hi mai hun (if you're there then I'm there too, I'm there because of you)... you've walked thru with me in the best & the worst times... holding my hand tight...... your eyes telling me im here right here... ur touch giving me all the strength i need and your warmth giving me all the comfort .... jitna bhi mushkil samay ho tumhara saath uska ehsaas nahi hone deta (whatever difficult times we have, your presence doesn't let me feel it)...."

Talking about her surgery and their tough times, Dipika shared how Shoaib takes care of her. She wrote, "Last few days humdono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai... hospital ke corridor me rona.. Mera scan ke liye bahut darna.... surgery ka din... ICU ke din (we have faced a lot, from crying in hospital corridor to getting scared a lot for my scan, day of the surgery and ICU).... u have not slept for nights even now when I'm back home main karwat bhi badlun to aap uth jaate ho (if I turn sideways you wake up)....to make sure I'm alright."

"You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah (like a kid)... and u continue to do that... So here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth... and makes sure I'm happy... Safe & smiling always. Allah har khushi se nawaaze aapko... Har dua me aapka naam hai (May God give you every happiness, every prayer has your name)," concluded her note.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Dipika's emotional post. While some felt she should keep certain moments private and avoid indulging in excessive public displays of affection, many others were touched by her heartfelt note for Shoaib. Several users blessed the couple and got emotional after reading Dipika's birthday note for her husband.