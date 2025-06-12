Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba Ibrahim, was blessed with a baby boy last month. Her husband, Khalid Niaz (popularly known as Sunny), took to social media to share the joyful news with fans through his YouTube vlog.

Interestingly, Saba welcomed her son around the same time her sister-in-law, Dipika Kakar, was diagnosed with liver cancer. Since Dipika's liver tumour surgery, Khalid and Saba have been keeping the celebrations low-key out of respect for the situation.

Saba and Sunny named their son Haider



On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, the couple revealed the name of their newborn in a vlog. Joined by the entire family, they announced that their firstborn would be called Haider. Meanwhile, on the eve of Eid, Dipika was finally moved out of the ICU.

Although Shoaib stayed by Dipika's side as she recovered, Sunny and Saba went ahead with a simple naming ceremony for Haider.

Sunny shared, "We printed these cute onesies since it's our baby boy's first Eid. We missed bhai and bhabhi today, but I'm sure we'll have many other occasions to celebrate together."

Saba added, "We had prayed for a child, and back in Maudaha, Sunny had already decided that we would name our baby in a way that reflects our family. Though we had initially hoped for a daughter and even picked out a name for a baby girl, our son is no less of a blessing. Out of the few names we had shortlisted, we chose Haider."

She further said, "The meaning of the name and its traits are as noble as the name itself. We hope our son follows a righteous path just like the essence of his name. Sunny was certain he wanted to name him Haider, and I really loved the name too."

Saba trolled for celebrating sans Dipika-Shoaib

Netizens felt that the couple could have waited until Dipika returned home so that she and Shoaib could also be part of the celebration.

One user commented, "Dipika is fighting for her life and you guys are celebrating?"

Another wrote, "You could've waited for Dipika and Shoaib to come home."

Saba, who is Dipika Kakkar's sister-in-law, married Sunny in a grand ceremony on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai.