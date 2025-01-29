Congratulations are in order for Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar's family, as Shoaib's sister, Saba Ibrahim, is expecting her first child with her husband, Khalid Niaz.

Saba has been trying to conceive for quite some time. She suffered a miscarriage last year, which left her completely heartbroken and shattered. However, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Saba and Khalid took to their YouTube vlog to share the joyful news with their fans.

In her recent vlog, Saba mentioned that she has been undergoing medical treatments as she suffers from PCOS, a hormonal disorder.

Take a look at their pregnancy announcement

Dipika Kakkar's sister-in-law, Saba, married Sunny in a grand wedding on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai. Five months after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

In August 2024, Saba Ibrahim opened up about the most difficult phase of her life. She shared that after suffering a miscarriage, and went through an incredibly tough time. However, due to a lot of complications, the doctors advised Saba to take complete bed rest. But, things did not go well.

In her vlog, Saba said, "After that time, I think it's been about 6-7 months, and I haven't talked about it in my vlog. Because when you talk too much about your problems, people think you're doing it for sympathy. Many times, I feel like I should share what I'm going through because I'm sure many people like me might need courage. But if you talk too much, people start thinking that all you want is sympathy."

For the unversed, during Saba's first pregnancy, her sister-in-law, Dipika Kakkar, was also expecting. Both women shared the joyous experience of pregnancy around the same time.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's son, Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023. The couple announced the birth on Instagram, with Shoaib sharing, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers."