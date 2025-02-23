Saba Azad has been a prey to troll attacks ever since she and Hrithik Roshan made their relationship public. From parties, Bollywood weddings, gala events to award shows and family affairs, Hrithik and Saba are always seen hand-in-hand. Saba has time and again spoken about being trolled over her relationship with Hrithik and how it deeply affects her.

Saba on trolls

However, in a latest interview, the Rocket Boys actress affirms that she has developed thick skin. Azad said that earlier she used to get disturbed and perturbed by the whole trolling but now feels pity for the person on the other side who does this.

"Instead of being angry about it, another way of looking at it is, 'I am sad that you have to do this.' In the beginning, I thought, if I am minding my own business, why do you care? But then, as I wrapped my head around it, I realised this is just sad, and it's not worth losing sleep over," she told Screen.

"Now, I have developed a thick skin. I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can't keep coming at me and expect me to stay silent. I don't care what such people say now," she further added.

It was in October 2022 that the two made their relationship Instagram official. And ever since, the two have been at a victim to trolling. While Saba gets trolled for piggybacking on Hrithik for advancement in her career, Hrithik gets trolled for dating someone so young.

However, Hrithik's family seems to have welcomed Saba into their lives with open arms. Even the War actor's ex-wife Sussanne keeps dropping lovely comments on Saba's profile.