Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is monikered as Greek God. The only celebrity who has been accorded with this title. Known for his chiselled physique, height, green eyes, and incessant good looks, Hrithik is undoubtedly one of the hottest men globally.

The talented actor has not just impressed fans with his acting prowess, he is also a fitness freak, doting father and pet lover. Over his illustrious career spanning over 25 years, the actor has several roles with panache and has garnered fans of all age groups.

On January 10, 2025, the actor turned 51 and celebrated his birthday with his lady love Saba Azad as well as his ex-wife and his kids.

Saba shares loved-up pictures with beau Hrithik on his birthday

On Friday, Hrithik's lady love Saba Azad shared an Instagram carousel post featuring a bunch of cosy pictures and a romantic picture with her beau, she also penned a heartfelt wish for his boyfriend.

In the first picture, Hrithik is seen posing shirtless, while Saba is seen in swimwear, the bold selfie showcases the good time they spend on the beach.

The other pictures in the Instagram post show the duo enjoying coffee and dinner dates, they are also seen enjoying romantic walks. Saba's post also features Hrithik Roshan's solo pictures.

Sharing the pics, Saba wrote, "Happy whirl around the sun my love. you are the light...may joy envelop you forever and then some."

Take a look

As soon as Saba shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Hrithik, netizens flocked to social media, urging her to marry him soon.

A user mentioned, "Marry him. He is a good man.."

Another user wrote, "They look cute.."

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend Arslan Goni celebrate his 51st birthday

On the other hand, Sussanne Khan's brother- actor Zayed took to his Instagram, where he wished the star and said that Hrithik has never failed to be an honest sounding board to him his whole life. Zayed shared a group pic featuring Sussanne, her beau Arsalan, himself, Hrithik, Saba and some friends.

He wrote: Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy a greatly admire ! Who's will power is simply stunning to say the least. Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life . Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come . Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are ! @hrithikroshan #happybirthday #family #friendslikefamily."

Work Front

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji; the film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to be released in theatres in 2025. Nargis Fakhri, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Sonam Bajwa among others in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.