Anushka Sharma is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. She debuted in Bollywood starring opposite Shahrukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' that proved to be a box office hit and Anushka emerged successful as she was welcomed by fans and critics with open arms.

Anushka was then seen in Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Sultan, NH10 to name a few hits to her kitty but despite delivering blockbusters Anushka was once humiliated by a Bollywood biggie commenting on her looks.

Anushka Sharma on lip-job

Yes, we are sure you are eager to know the name, well, he is none other than Yash Raj honcho Aditya Chopra. Anushka Sharma had once revealed on Koffee with Karan, how Aditya Chopra had humiliated her saying that she wasn't beautiful so she would have to act well when he landed her the role in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

According to several reports, the actress took it so seriously that she went on to get this lip-job done to get a fuller look. The actress has been slammed by one and all for this enhancement. The criticism in the media was so annoying for the lady that she issued an open letter to clarify that she hasn't got any surgery done and she has been using "lip enhancing tools along with makeup techniques" for her new look in the movie Bombay Velvet. She said, "I have by no means gone 'under the knife ' or done any kind of 'plastic surgery'. I do not believe in plastic surgery or any other means of unnatural permanent changes to the body."

Anushka Sharma is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, the two often give their fans major couple goals by posting their pictures and videos on their social media accounts. Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news had gone viral on social media as the actress has not appeared on the silver screen since last two years but Anushka rubbished these rumors saying,

"People can keep speculating (about someone being pregnant), and then after four months when they realize that these stories are false, they will feel silly and say, 'Let's go after the other one who got married, let's talk about her now'! This is done to generate news. There is absolutely no truth to it and it's not something that's being planned in the near future," she had told a publication.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. It was one of the most beautiful and talked about celebrity weddings in India.