'You are India's pride': After calling Virat Kohli 'Joker', Rahul Vaidya thanks cricketer For unblocking him on Instagram

With the advent of social media, it's become easier than ever for people to express their opinions on topics they feel strongly about. Recently, we've seen a growing trend of singers and celebrities blocking each other on social media and openly talking about it.

Earlier this month, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya took to social media to claim that cricketer Virat Kohli had blocked him on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! Even during public appearances and paparazzi spottings, Rahul didn't shy away from addressing the issue.

The controversy escalated when Rahul went so far as to call Virat Kohli a "joker."

However, in a surprising turn of events, Rahul shared on Saturday that Virat has now unblocked him on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking the cricketer and praising his accomplishments. He wrote:

"Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me (red heart emoticon)... You are one of the best batsmen cricket has ever seen, and Aap India ka garv ho (You are the pride of India)! Jai Hind (tricolour emoticon) God bless you and your family (hug and red heart emoticon)."

He added, "To the immature people who abused my wife and sister, morphed pictures of my little girl, and sent countless hateful messages to me and my loved ones – may God grant you some wisdom (Bhagwan aap sab ko sadbuddhi de). I could respond with the same or worse, but I wouldn't, because it would only spread more negativity, and that leads nowhere (sic),"

Rahul Vaidya also addressed Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli's previous statements. "Also, Vikas Kohli (Virat's brother) bhai, whatever you said to me, I didn't feel bad. I know you're a good human being. I still remember meeting you outside the Manchester or Oval stadium, and all the kind words you said about my singing. Love and peace to all (sic)," he concluded.

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya had stirred controversy after criticising Virat Kohli and his fans on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!"

Later on, Virat's brother Vikas had hit back at the singer for his comments. He wrote on Threads, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae....While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of what's going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous, taking Virat's name....WHAT A LOSER (sic)."

However, this didn't sit well with netizens, who slammed Rahul Vaidya for backtracking on his previous statements and suddenly showering praise on Virat Kohli.