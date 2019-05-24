Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no stranger to online trolling and moral policing. People often try to lecture her on her choices of clothes and about the religion she belongs to. She has often been slut-shamed for showing off too much skin be it in her photoshoots or her private pictures that she posts on her social media accounts. But this time around, Fatima decided to give it back hard to a conservative troll who asked her to cover her body with proper clothes.

Fatima recently posted a picture wherein she was seen sitting by the riverside embracing the beauty of nature. But one of her followers was not happy with the way she was dressed. He advised her to wear dignified clothes as she is a Muslim. He further argued why she was blocking people adding that if could listen to any of them, she could carve out a path to heaven.

Irked by the person's reply, Fatima gave a befitting response to him saying "My Body, My Rules" in her inimitable way adding that she was going to block him.

Not just that, she even went on to inform her followers to set the records straight that she will block each and every one of them who would be offensive and disrespectful towards her and offered loads of love to people who would be kind to her.

"For all the people giving me gyaan on my religion... Thanks for your concern, but I am fine. P.s..I am going to block people who are offensive and disrespectful. #stopybullying And people who are kind to me.. Khoob saara pyaar aap ko," Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote a note in her Instagram story.

Take a look.