One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Fatima Sana Shaikh who is not only a picture perfect personality but the young gun, surely knows how to carry her outfit gracefully in every social event she attends. The actress talks about one of her favorite hobbies that is, photography and is all things passion about it. Fatima known to play challenging roles with her stellar performance in Dangal shares her profession that is acting along with another, photography. The actress makes sure she follows her passion as well. From her dance videos to pictures, the world is a witness that Fatima is a rage.

Talking about her passion Fatima says, "Along with acting, I kept trying my hands at different things around films. It didn't matter if it was behind-the scenes, like photography or cinematography. Since professional courses are expensive, I decided to learn on the go. Back then, my brother used to work at a studio that shot wedding pictures. I went there and told them that I wanted to be a photographer. Since I didn't know anything about handling cameras, they offered me an internship. I learnt photography through trial-and-error, with a tip or two from the seniors. I would fidget with the camera, figuring out what works and what doesn't while I shot weddings. And over time, I slowly got picture perfect."

Fatima, who is very close to her family and has achieved so much at a very young age, is also the first brand ambassador of an automobile brand which is a testimony that the actress is famous in the brand circuit as well.

The newcomer who has won hearts from across the quarters for her versatile roles in Dangal where Fatima prepped up hard to slip into the character of Geeta Phogat to 'Thugs of Hindostan' where the actress went through a terrific look transformation for the stunning look of Zakira, Fatima blends perfectly with every character that she plays.

After creating a lot of noise for popular saree pose alongside Rajkumar Rao in Anurag Basu's next, the actress is heading towards her next film Bhoot police alongside Saif Ali Khan which will roll out in August.