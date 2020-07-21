Capitol Hill isn't the same after an unfortunate turn of events unfolded this week. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla) allegedly went full guns blazing to attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N-Y). Apparently the incident happened when Rep. Yoho while coming down east side steps of the Capitol on Monday.

What Yoho said

AOC reportedly challenged Yoho on issues related to policing and crimes on the steps of Capitol. Yoho was coming down the steps after casting his vote and while AOC was headed up to cast hers, is when a heated exchange of words took place.

Yoho to AOC, statement 1: "You are out of your freaking mind."

Yoho to AOC, statement 2: "You are disgusting".

Yoho as a parting thought, statement 3: "Fuc***g bit*h".

Yoho is believed to have responded to a statement by AOC wherein she recently suggested that poverty and unemployment were a leading cause of rising crimes in New York City during the pandemic. To which, Yoho responded with ' you are disgusting' and 'you are out of your freaking mind'.

The liberal AOC, shocked at such unparliamentary language, retorted with "you are being rude". Soon after the incident, AOC said, "This kind of confrontation hasn't happened to me —ever" and that "I have never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me."