Yogi Babu is enjoying attention from the media and audience these days. Thanks to his viral dance moves in Nayanthara's film Kolamaavu Kokila, people now like to see him more than ever before.

The latest update about him is that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has posted a short clip with the caption, "Back on the sets of #Sarkar ... guess whose hand..?!? [sic]"

Many are of the opinion that it is Vijay who pinched Yogi Babu's cheek. Some of the followers on Twitter have asked her to name whether it is Thalapathy or someone else.

The clip has received 1,900+ retweets, 6,800 likes and 423 comments, which clearly indicate its popularity.

Yogi Babu will be seen in the role of a comedian in Sarkar. Recently, a song titled Kalyaana Vayasu from Kolamaavu Kokila had gone viral.

The song grabs your attention with its catchy tune but more than that, it was the hilarious acting and dance moves of Yogi Babu that left the viewers in awe. His looks, funny expressions and body language were enjoyed by a large number of social media users.

Coming to Sarkar, it is an AR Murugadoss directorial in which Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar enacts an important character in the flick.