Tamil actor Yogi Babu has bid goodbye to his singlehood. It's not a joke or he has not tied the knot in reel-life. The comedian has married in real-life to Manju Bhargavi on Wednesday, 5 February.

The wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs at his ancestral temple. It is said to be a low-key event which was graced by his family members and close relatives. Reports say that he will be organising a grand wedding reception in the month of March and plans to invite his friends and well-wishers from the film industry.

Yogi Babu has taken Vijay's advice and attended his own wedding. Well, Thalapathy, at the audio launch function of his earlier film, had indicated that the comedian works round the clock and a busy bee.

"I heard that you missed the house-warming ceremony of your new home. Please don't skip your own wedding," Vijay had made the comments on a lighter note. Now, Thalapathy fans on social media are wishing him and thanking his for considering the Bigil star's words.

Yogi Babu started his acting career as a junior artiste and worked as assistant director for the comedy series, Lollu Sabha. He made his acting debut in Ameer's Yogi way back in 2009. The name of this movie became his prefix, thereafter.

In the years to come, Yogi Babu acted in numerous of roles and was also part of Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. His big breakthroughs came in Sivakarthikeyan's Maan Karate, Yaamirukka Bayamey and Aandavan Kattalai. Gradually, he became a most-sought after comedian in Kollywood.

Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila was a turning point for him after a song in which he confesses his love for her went viral. Today, he is one of the most busiest actors of Tamil cinema who has worked with the stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan, etc.