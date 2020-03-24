Tamil comedian Yogi Babu, who tied the knot in a low-key event last month, is preparing for the wedding reception. The actor is now busy inviting guests for the wedding reception.

Yogi Babu had invited actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth recently. Now, he has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam. The wedding reception is scheduled to be held on 5 April.

However, the netizens have now raised eyebrows over the wedding reception as the huge gathering is not permitted when the country is fighting a deadly battle against Coronavirus. Also, Tamil Nadu and most of the states are shut down till 31 March to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The government has asked the people to stay indoors and maitain social distancing. Under such circumstances, Yogi Babu is planning his wedding reception, leaving many wondering whether he is unaware of the seriousness of the situation.

Yogi Babu tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi on 5 February. The wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs at his ancestral temple. It was a low-key event which was graced by his family members and close relatives and the photos from his wedding went viral.

Yogi Babu started his acting career as a junior artiste and worked as assistant director for the comedy series, Lollu Sabha. He made his acting debut in Ameer's Yogi way back in 2009. The name of this movie became his prefix, thereafter.

Since then, he acted in over 120 movies in Kollywood. Apart from doing supporting roles, he has also appeared as hero in a couple films that include Gurkha.