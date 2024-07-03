Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the persons injured in Tuesday's stampede in Hathras and inquired about their health.

He directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured persons. He also spoke to the families of those injured.

The chief minister held a meeting of senior officials at the police lines and took details of the incident and the action taken thereafter. He made it clear that the guilty persons should not be spared at any cost.

The tragic event, organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Saakar Hari, at Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, claimed more than 121 lives, leaving over 25 people injured.

Meanwhile, a video clip has gone viral on social media which shows the godman leaving the venue in his car and hundreds of devotees running behind his car to gather the dust as a token of blessings.

The report submitted by the sub-divisional magistrate claims that the behaviour of the godman's sewadars was responsible for the incident. The sewadars tried to push back the devotees which led to the stampede.

The report also says that the number of devotees who arrived at the discourse was three times more than the number for which permission had been sought.

(With inputs from IANS)