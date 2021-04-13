UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has isolated himself after a few officials in his secretariat tested positive for Covid.

Adityanath gave this information through a tweet.

"Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have taken a precaution as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," the UP CM tweeted on Tuesday evening.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister will continue to hold meetings virtually and will monitor the Covid situation in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)