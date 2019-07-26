Just 2 days since Yo Yo Honey Singh released his new track 'Gur nalo ishq mitha' in collaboration with Punjabi Bhangra singer Malkit Singh, the track has already struck the right chord with the audience and is trending at number 1 on YouTube. It has crossed 13 million views in hardly any time and Honey Singh fans are swooning over it, the world over!

'Gur nalo ishq mitha' is the perfect amalgamation of beats, rhythm, and bhangra, all of which are extremely popular with the audience not just in India but globally. The song is a recreation of an old Punjabi classic, which is made in Yo Yo Honey Singh style and the song is already being deemed as the next Bhangra song, guaranteed to burn the dance floors.

As promised by fans before the release of the song, they have already started dancing to the tunes of the songs and making their own choreographies. The song is super colorful and gives a very cool vibe which will get you grooving on hearing it. The original song is choreographed by the very famous Bhangra crew B Funk and is definitely another chartbuster that has got the excitement soaring with its release.

Creating so much excitement amongst the fans before the release of each and every song, it is all the more proof that Honey Singh is one of the most popular singers, not just among the youth but also among all the demographics.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela. Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian music industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic spell all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next with even 2019 being a year if hits and glitz.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track and with this new track coming back, the audience is even more excited for his upcoming rhythmic line-up. From movies to singles, Yo Yo's each number goes on to be a chart buster of all times and the fans cannot wait.