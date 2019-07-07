Yo Yo Honey Singh's song 'Khadke Glassy' has become the most viewed video in just 24 hours and is the only song amongst the world top three trending songs.

The 14 years old song classic, 'Khadke Glassy' is still so relevant and intact with its iconic tunes that it is now getting a remixed in upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and the fans are totally hooked onto the classic, like always!

The singer took to his social media and shared the video which depicts that Yo Yo Honey Singh's song 'Khadke Glassy' still tops the chartbusters and continues to be still so relevant and catchy, that people are totally grooving to it.

Sharing the video Yo Yo Honey Singh writes, "Yo Yo Honey Singh's #KhadkeGlassy has crossed 1 crore views and 3rd most played video in the WORLD on YouTube in last 24 hours."

Music is timeless and Yo Yo Honey Sure proves it! One of the most iconic rappers of the industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back again with a remix version of his original song 'Khadke Glassy'. The singer is known for his peppy numbers and even though the songs were released more than a decade back, they still hold the same charm and popularity as ever.

With the upcoming movie 'Jabariya Jodi' releasing soon, the makers gave the audience the perfect reason to celebrate with Honey Singh's 'Khadke Glassy' taking over the charts once more with its undying pep and beats. The audience loved it and the song which never left our playlists is on our top picks again- the best tribute to the iconic musician.

Apart from 'Khadke Glassy', the singer has another song lined up which is the perfect amalgamation of Hip Hop and Bhangra.

Yo Yo Honey Singh surely knows how to keep his music alive and even after releasing the remix version after ages, his music continues to rake up the charts even now.

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track which is HipHop-Bhangra mixture.