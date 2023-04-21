Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and his team were recently alleged of kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency. An FIR was registered against him and the police is currently investigating the case.

And now, the rapper reacted against the complaint, and has claimed that it is 'false' and 'baseless.'

"The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for," posted Honey Singh on his Instagram page.

Honey Singh added that his legal team is looking forward to file a defamation case against the complainant.

He added: "Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants."

Vivek Raman, the owner of Festivina Music Festival had complained that Honey Singh engaged in a dispute with him after the cancellation of an event. The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members.

On April 15, before the beginning of the event, a conflict arose between Raman and Singh over non-payment and following the tiff, he decided to call off the event. The complainant alleged that Honey Singh and his crew members got furious about this and attacked him.

Raman further claimed that Honey Singh and his crew members had kidnapped him and took him to JW Marriot in Sahar, Mumba, where he was brutally assaulted causing grievous hurt in his body. Despite an ongoing investigation to verify the authenticity of the complaint, the police have not filed an FIR in this case.