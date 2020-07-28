Yesteryear actress Kumkum has passed away on Tuesday, 28 July. She was 86.

Legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt had spotted her and introduced to Bollywood with the song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar' in Jagdeep's Aar Paar. She had done a small role in his Pyaasa and the famous track Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan was shot on her.

Her notable films were Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen, etc She was also the leading lady of first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.