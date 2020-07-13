Javed Jaffrey has penned an emotional letter recalling his father and legendary actor Jagdeep's life journey. He has thanked people who were pained over his fathers' death

In the letter, he talks about his father's struggles after landing in Mumbai following the partition. His life on the footpath's of the Commercial Capital, his odd jobs, and his father's influence on his life.

Javed Jaffrey mentions the names of the legends with Jagdeep worked with and ends on the note with his favourite couplet. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 on 8 July. He had worked in over 400 movies.

Check out Javed Jaffrey's complete text: