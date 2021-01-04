When Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar headed for splitsville, it broke several hearts. The millennial couple, who were the face of love based reality show, had given major relationship goals to couples over the years.

Right when there was a buzz of the two making it official, Anusha and Karan decided to part ways. However, after almost a year of being mum on the topic, VJ Anusha has spoken up about the matters of the heart. The actress has also hinted at being cheated by Karan Kundra.

She took to Instagram to say, "So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive."

Anusha further wrote, "You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I'm so full that I can share it with someone again some day...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don't let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it.

The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me."

Well, we hope Anusha stays happy and fabulous the way she is, always!