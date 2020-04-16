A few days ago, reports were doing the rounds of the internet that popular TV couple Karan Kunddra and Anusha Dandekar have called it quits. The lovebirds have never failed to give relationship goals with their romance and PDA on social media. But the news of their break-up shook many. And it looks like Anusha knows who must have leaked this news to the media.

In a long note on Instagram, Anusha slammed the reports of her split with long-time boyfriend Karan Kundrra. However, she neither denied nor confirmed the news of her separation. She didn't even reveal the name of the person who she suspects of trying to create a rift between her and her boyfriend.

"And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... I know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it's sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone's life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone's... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace," Anusha Dandekar wrote on Instagram.

She even vented out her anger on an online user who had begun enquiring about her relationship status. "We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore this but this is just insanely not ok! #blocked," Anusha replied.

Anusha and Karan have hosted MTV Love School together wherein they help couple to know each other and about their differences in their relationships. Interestingly, the two have not uploaded a picture together for the past one month.

Karan Kundrra is yet to react on the news of his break-up with Anusha Dandekar.