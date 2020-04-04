The film industry is filled with rumours, gossips, alleged affairs and a lot more. There have been times when the actor became famous with gossips that they are surrounded of. One such gossip, which later became truth is the affair between Jagapathi Babu and late actress Soundarya.

Both the actors have done many films together and their Jodi was a hit onscreen. Apart from the intimacy between these two, some people also witnessed Jagapathi Babu visiting Soundarya's house many times and both exhibiting PDA. In the recent interviews he has given, Jagapathi recently opened up about his linkup with Soundarya.

"Yes. It is true that I had an affair with Soundarya. Her brother was also very close to me and I often used to go to their place, she used to come to mine. People have a certain perception towards her, but she was very different from her contemporaries. People always mistook our affair." said Jagapathi Babu.

Adding more to it, he said that when people spoke about it, he took it as a compliment. "I didn't have anything to deny or I hide. I accept it, and I take it as a compliment. According to people, affair means nothing but s**. But I and Soundarya shared a good bond. That is my affair with her," he added.

Long-time back, there was a report on social media which claimed that both of them went on a trip. Later, in an interview with Apherald, the actor said that he was going to some other place, and that he bumped into Soundarya at the railway station. "We spoke for some time, hugged each and later and started back to our destinations. People added spices to it," he added. However, they looked amazing on-screen and their chemistry led to so many rumours on them.