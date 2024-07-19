Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon has shared her thoughts on the upcoming US presidential election. She doubts that President Joe Biden can win his bid for reelection against former President Donald Trump.

When asked if the president should withdraw, Sarandon replied, "Yes."

"Obviously, there are a lot of people within the party who feel the same way."

"I don't think the dust has settled on our choices," she told Variety on Thursday night at the New York premiere of 'The Fabulous Four', a summer comedy starring Sarandon alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally, and Bette Midler.

"I think it's obvious (why he should step down). Way before the age thing came into play, hundreds of thousands of uncommitted voters in swing states, because of the war in Gaza, put his possible election in jeopardy."

Sarandon joins several Hollywood Democratic players, who have called for President Biden to step down. Earlier this month, Hollywood star George Clooney penned an op-ed for a newspaper calling for the president to withdraw, reports Variety.com.

Like Clooney, Sarandon is a known advocate and player in Democratic politics. Over the years, her political presence has shadowed her acting career and, as of late, usurped it.

Sarandon was an early and vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders, for whom she campaigned widely in 2016. When Sanders did not win the Democratic nomination, Sarandon endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein over Hillary Clinton.

(With inputs from IANS)