Ajai Kumar, the former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, resigned from the board on Monday citing personal reasons. Kumar had been leading state-run Syndicate Bank before he was elected to be a part of the Yes Bank board.

According to a stock exchange file, Kumar tendered his resignation on June 9 with immediate effect stating personal reasons.

The bank has been seeing a series of resignations within a year. This includes Ashok Chawla who worked as a non-executive chairman in the bank, and Pralay Mondal, the senior group president and head of retail and business banking.

The shares of YES Bank closed 2.89 per cent down at Rs 135.90.