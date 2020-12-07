The year 2020 seems to be one of the hardest years for Bollywood and TV actors. Celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mohit Baghel, Praksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, music composer Wajid Khan, bid farewell to the world.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away after battling with COVID-19.

TV actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away early morning today due to Covid-19 at Mumbai's SevenHills hospital. She was 34-years-old. Divya was put on ventilator after her condition deteriorated. Her family had said her condition was critical and was shifted to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi told Spotboye, "Divya passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 am and at 3 am doctors declared her dead. It's a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace."

Divya's friends and co-actors from the fraternity took to social media to share the sad news.

Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to share condolences for their dear friend.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee paid her condolences to the actress on her Instagram page. She shared a few photos with and wrote an emotional note saying she will be missed a lot.

Shilpa Shirodkar also shared a photo with Divya and wrote, "I'm so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya (sic)."

Divya's Bhatnagar's decorating health condition

A few weeks ago, Divya's mother had told that her daughter and Television actor Divya Bhatnagar, is currently critical. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and is on a ventilator.

Divya's brother had told Times of India on December 1

We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing but is on a ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from pneumonia, which has spread.

Her mother, who came from Delhi to Goregaon where the actor is currently admitted in a hospital, told ETimes in an interview:

Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.

The actor recently shared a screenshot from one of her video calls on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all." She can be seen smiling through an oxygen mask while lying down on her hospital bed.

Divya Bhatnagar's marriage had fallen apart.

In an interview with ETimes, her mother also claimed that Divya's husband Gagan is a "fraud". She said he has left her and has not come forward to enquire about her health. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a tiny place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past.

Gagan is associated with showbiz and works for production houses making reality shows.

Sashi-Sumeet Productions volunteered to help them financially in Divya's treatment.

Divya has been working on the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, managed by the production house Sashi-Sumeet Productions. Her mother informed that her son is in touch with the production house which has volunteered to help them financially in Divya's treatment.

Professional life: Divya was best known for her work in

Divya Bhatnagar was shooting for the comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main when she had to be rushed to the hospital. She has also done shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Sanskaar, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Vish and Sanware Sabko Preeto among others.