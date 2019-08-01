TV actress Shama Sikander, who is famous for acting in Yeh Meri Life Hai, is seen flaunting her hot bikini body with shirtless beau James Milliron in the latest photos shared on her Instagram page.

Shama Sikander is a model-turned-actress, who started her acting career with Prem Aggan in 1998 and later starred in Mann (1999) and Ansh: The Deadly Part (2002). But, these films failed to establish her as a box office success. However, she made her debut on a small screen with the lead role in Sony TV drama Ye Meri Life Hai (2003-2005), which made her a household name overnight and gave her instant fame.

From then, there is no looking back for this talented actress, who has not acted in several films and TV shows but also hosted some reality TV shows. The fashion model also launched own design company Saisha in 2010. She has had a fruitful and successful career in the colourful world in the last two decades.

Shama Sikander got engaged to her American boyfriend James D Milliron at Dubai's seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, in 2015 and she has been in a live-in relationship with him all these years. The actress, who will turn 38 on August 4, is now holidaying in Bodrum in Mugla and Croatia with her fiancée.

Shama Sikander, who is very active on Instagram, recently shared some photos of their trip. The 38-year-old actress looks stunning in her sexy bikini. On the other hand, James D Milliron is seen wearing short. James is riding a boat on an island in Bodrum, while the actress stands behind him and cheers. The two seems to be setting up new goals for a young couple with this picture.

The actress captioned the Instagram pictures with, "A Couple that stays together, live life together, Travells together, Slays together ❤.... with this a beautiful holiday comes to an end... bye bye Bodrum we will miss you ❤❤ thank you existence for always making me experience the best of life's ups and downs #feelinggrateful #bliss #gratefulformylife #lifeisbeautiful @jamesmilliron."

Shama Sikander also shared some other pictures featuring her bikini during this and captioned them with the following inspiration messages.

It is not joy that makes us grateful. It is gratitude that make us joyful..... #behumble #begrateful #love #grateful #happy #life #peace #truth #positivevibes #gratitude #selflove #happiness #blessed