You can love it, or hate it but can't ignore it, that's the power of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as this season is gaining immense popularity, makers have extended the show for two weeks. In the last week of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that the makers have extended the show and now the finale will happen in August, it was earlier supposed to happen in July end.

In these past few weeks, we have seen growing new friendships, and that is between Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, while Bebika and Manisha's friendship keeps hitting rock bottom time and again, the week saw two new entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

As Salman Khan missed this week's Weekend Ka Vaar owing to prior commitments, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh among others filled in for him.

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was not present. Krushna Abhishek hosted the episode. In the episode, we saw Abhishek Malhan slams Avinash Sachdev for calling Manisha Rani 'Saali."

Take a look at the video below:

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani got into an ugly fight. Manisha asked Bebika what food she would eat but the latter did an irritating hand gesture and refused to reply to Manisha. After that, Bebika called Rani 'bitch' and in response, Manisha also called her the same. When Manisha said Bebika called her 'bitch' first, Bebika refused the allegation.

Bebika said, "Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain." (She tries to woo men).

This infuriated Manisha and in return, she warned Bebika not to comment on all this. Manisha started crying.

Abhishek came to defend Manisha. While Pooja asked Bebika to stop screaming. On hearing her, Bebika also started crying. After the chaos boiled down, Jad also asked Bebika to stay calm.