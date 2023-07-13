Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entered its fourth week, and with each passing day tempers in the house have been soaring high, friends have foes, the bond among a few inmates has increased and so on. Last week during Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan announced that the show has got an extension. BB OTT2 which was supposed to bid adieu in July end has been extended to mid-August.

The two-week additional two extensions saw new happenings inside the house. Cyrus made an emergency exit owing to family reasons. To further spice up the competition, the makers have introduced two wildcard contestants: actor-social media star Aashika Bhatia and renowned YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Ever since the new housemates entered the house there has been constant discussion among the previously entered housemates namely Manisha, Abhishek are talking about Elvish constantly.

This is what Abhishek was seen talking to Elvish about

Abhishek is sharing the know-how of the house with his YouTuber buddy Elvish. Abhishek is telling Elvish how in this house, people of different statuses have come together as equals on this platform. He also shares his opinions on Jad and admires him for being down to earth, and he cherishes his strong friendship with Manisha.

Falak and Jiya's body shame Elvish, in fact, Abhishek is also part of their conversation.

Jiya : Aesa pet hai uska aise chltaa (look at the way he walks).

In fact, Abhishek makes fun of Elvish Yadav and calls him Bebika2.0 Fans of Elvis lambast Abhishek for his behaviour. Jiya and Avinash were making fun of Elvish.

Jad and Manisha's flirty moments

The most playful and cute banters in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house have hands down always been between Jad and Manisha. Their flirty moments and cute romance has melted our hearts. Another sweet banter takes place in the kitchen as Jad kisses Bebika on the cheeks to get mischievously get Manisha jealous.

Responding to this Manisha says "You're not here to distribute kisses. I don't want your hugs or kisses if you're giving them to everyone". She further being her true honest sweet self said "I don't need to be touched or kissed, i can just live to see you". To that, Jad leaves with a smile telling her to always stay this phenomenal.

Cyrus exits the show

Cyrus's team on Monday announced that Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 citing a sudden medical emergency in the family.