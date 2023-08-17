Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of OMG 2. The film was released on Friday, August 11, 2023, along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both the films are doing fairly well at the box office as it was a long Independence Day weekend and cinephiles flocked to the theatres to watch both the movies as per their preference.

Akshay Kumar attends the success party of OMG 2

On Wednesday night, the cast of OMG 2 held a success party wherein the star cast of the film Arun Govil, Yami Gautam among others graced their presence.

Akshay Kumar too came a little late for the party. Before entering the party venue, he stepped out of the car and posed for the paparazzi.

The actor looked dapper in a checks shirt and blue denim. He kept his first few buttons open.

However, netizens weren't pleased with Akshay Kumar's presence. The actor became the subject of online trolling yet again.

It so happened that, Akshay Kumar has always voiced that he doesn't attend parties nor does he drink and smoke. He sleeps early and wakes up early.

Netizens spotted Akshay Kumar entering the venue at 10 PM.

They immediately flocked to the paparazzo's accounts and slammed the actor for attending a party.

A user wrote, "Yeh toh 9 baje so jaata tha.. ab tak kaise jaan raha hai?? (He said he sleeps at 9 PM, how is he awake till late and partying)

The next one mentioned, "He's not only handsome, he so humble too!"

Akshay Kuma is ecstatic seeing Gadar 2 and OMG 2 doing well at the global box-office

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar thanked fans for the overwhelming response to both the film that released on Friday, OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!

प्यार और आभार??#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/63l8G4JTA6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2023

Akshay Kumar wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and for giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! #Gadar2 in cinemas, #OMG2 in cinemas."

Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

On Independence Day, 2023 Akshay Kumar took to his social media and renounced his Canadian passport and finally got his Indian citizenship.

He shared the documents as proof on his social media.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Work front

Akshay recently released OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is doing well at the box office.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. He may also be seen in the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3.