Last month, Yeelight entered the Indian smart home market with the launch of the Aurora Lightstrip Plus along with LED Bulb and Candela with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.

I have given the chance to review two of them –Aurora Lightstrip Plus and smart LED Bulb. In this article, I will be exploring the features of the former. Let's get started.

Design and build quality:

Yeelight has done a wonderful job with the Aurora Lightstrip Plus's design as it is flexible and strong. It comes with an adhesive coating on the back and it can attach to any type of the surface with a firm grip.

My review unit comes with a separate cable power cable and an additional connector cable with single-button remote and LED Lightstrip Plus, which altogether measures a little over 2 meters in length.

They look beautiful in all-white shade and add visual appeal to furniture when it is off as well. Throughout the entire stretch of the LED light strip, it is laminated with a sturdy and transparent coating, which I believe will protect it from accidental water splashes.

Also, Yeelight Lightstrip can be extended up to 10 meters with attachable Lightstrip available on Amazon.

User-interface:

What I really love about the Yeelight Lightstrip Plus is the user-interface. It is the simplest and easy to understand the feature, as it took me little over 10 minutes to set it up and learn the basics of the smart light solution.

Just installed the Yeelight app (available on Google Play store for Android phones and Apple App store for iOS devices) and switched on the LED Light strip; within a minute, it got detected on my phone and I was asked to enter the Wi-Fi password to connect the latter to the internet. Once done, I was ready to use in no time.

Thanks to LED technology, the Yeelight product can laminate more than 16 million colours and with the smartphone, I was able to schedule light on/off, select multiple colours with intervals, set the room with different mood options such as romantic, twilight, candlelight, birthday, movie theatre like effects and more.

Also, Yeelight Lightstrip Plus can be controlled even through popular voice-based smart speakers—Alexa-powered Amazon Echo series and Google Assistant-based Home series.

Final thoughts:

Considering the features, ease-of-use and most importantly the price, Yeelight Lightstrip Plus makes up for a compelling buy compared to rival brands. It is available on Amazon for Rs 3,299.

