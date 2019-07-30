BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka has cancelled the birth anniversary celebration of Tipu Sultan. The celebration, which was being organised since 2016, had become an annual celebration under the Congress government.

Calling the event "controversial and communal", the Chief Minister ordered the Kannada and Culture Department to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti "with immediate effect." The celebration, which began under the Siddaramaiah-led government, had been marked by protests every year.

Our Govt has cancelled observing controversial & communal Tippu Jayanti pic.twitter.com/8kTBhzdipM — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 30, 2019

Siddaramaiah has reacted to the news and blamed the BJP for not being secular. "I only started Tipu Jayanti celebrations. According to me, he was the first freedom fighter in the country. BJP people are not secular," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Yediyurappa on Monday. BJP MLA KG Bopaiah had requested the CM to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The application highlighted incidents of violence due to the celebration, especially in Kodagu.

The move comes within three days after the BJP government came to power and a day after it won the confidence motion in the state assembly.