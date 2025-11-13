Mukesh Bhatt is yearning to see Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor. Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt had a fall out and parted ways officially from Vishesh Films in 2021. The family ties remain estranged with no communication or connection between the two brothers. Amid all this, Mukesh Bhatt has now said that he felt bad on not being invited to Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about not being invited to Alia's wedding, he said that he felt bad as he had loved Alia and Shaheen a lot. He mentioned how the two seemed like his own daughters and he felt as if it was his own daughter's wedding where he wasn't invited.

Not invited to wedding

"I will be a hypocrite if I say I didn't feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. I love Alia a lot and not just her, even Shaheen. So when she got married, I thought meri bachi ki shaadi hai (my own daughter's wedding). I was very much wanting to be there," Bhatt told Lehren.

Yearning to see Raha

Further speaking about Raha, he said that his eyes are longing to see Raha. When I got to know that Alia is pregnant and then she had a baby, meri aankhein taras gayi Raha ko dekhne ke liye (my eyes yearned to see Raha). I love kids a lot," he added.

When being asked if he tried to connect with Alia Bhatt on his own, Bhatt said that he didn't want to put the National Award-winning actor in a spot. "I didn't even try because I didn't want to put her in a position of discomfort. I didn't text her, but maine dil se dua de di (blessed her with my heart)," he concluded.

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt might have parted ways but Mukesh maintains that he has no ill feelings towards him. "I have no bitterness towards him. I don't know what he feels about me, but there is none from my side," he said. On Vikram Bhatt's statement that Mukesh exploited Mahesh, the man said, "Tell Vikram Bhatt to look within himself, listen to his own conscience. He will get the answer whether he's right or wrong."