The year gone by has been a joyful year for various celebrities as they embarked on a new journey. Apart from shining professionally, most celebrities have embraced parenthood. Some of them have shared a glimpse of their little bundle of joy, while some are yet to show their little ones. Before we move forward, let's take a look back at the amazing year for celebrity couples who are now blessed with a little bundle of joy.

From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents this year.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

For the power couple, this year has been a milestone. RanAlia who tied the knot in April this year embraced parenthood on November 6, 2022, and named their daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia announced that Neetu Kapoor chose the name Raha. The couple hasn't baby girl's face to the face as yet.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and national Nick Jonas had their first baby in 2022. The couple welcomed a baby girl four years after their marriage via surrogacy. In a joint statement in January, the couple revealed the name of their daughter as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. She was born in a hospital in San Diego. On May 8, 2022, Jonas shared a moving tribute to his wife on Instagram for her first Mother's Day, revealing that their daughter was "finally home" from an extended stay in the NICU.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he began. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

He thanked the staff at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles hospitals, "who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," he continued. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

While Chopra-Jonas has started sharing more photos of her little one, the couple maintains her daughter's privacy online

Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover

For almost a year and a half, rumours were rife about Bipasha Basu's pregnancy. The couple who had always kept their private life under wraps announced their new journey with a stunning photoshoot. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12 and named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple took to their social media handles and penned a beautiful note for their bundle of joy. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan."

Kajal Aggarwal and businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple named them Neil. On Mother's day, Kajal shared the first picture of her baby boy.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor embarked on a new journey as the actress embraced motherhood this year. Sonam and Anand Ahuja became parents and welcomed their first child a baby boy. On August 20. The couple revealed the name of their son after the little prince turned a month old. The couple posted their first family photo and announced his name as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Taking to their social media, Sonam Kapoor wrote "In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."

Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat Khan

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan welcomed their first child, a baby girl Dua Husain Khan

On 22nd December 2022, actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan took to their Instagram to share and announced to the world that they are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

The newly minted parents' announced the baby's name on Instagram: Dua Husain Khan along with a sneak peek of the newborn.

Ayaz shared a cute glimpse of his daughter and captioned the Instagram post, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee

On November 11, 2022, actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second baby girl on Friday. Sharing the news on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love "

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl Lianna, in April 2022. The couple announced her second pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiva

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced parenthood on October 9, Vignesh took ro his social media account and announced that the couple is blessed with twin boys. He wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We have blessed with twin baby Boys All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir& Ulagam". Meanwhile, it was reported that the couple opted for surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan recently tied the knot in a grand wedding on June 9, 2022. The couple announced the arrival of their twins on October 9. The couple came under a scanner about how the couple had surrogate children in just four months of marriage. Their announcement stirred a row over possible surrogacy law violations.to which, the Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry to check for any violation.

The inquiry committee report said the couple had submitted all necessary documents needed by the inquiry commission and all the guidelines were followed as per ICMR rules. The surrogate mother is a married woman with a child, which is the guideline for being a surrogate.

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani

Harman Baweja and his wife Nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani welcomed a baby boy on December 22, 2022. However, nothing was been confirmed by the couple.

Harman who tied the knot with Nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani in March 2021, welcomed their first child, a baby boy in Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh tied the knot in the year 2016. Earlier this year in January, the couple welcomed their baby boy and they named him Orion. On Mother's Day this year, Hazel Keech shared this post, featuring Orion.