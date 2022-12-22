It's a boy! Harman Baweja and wife Sasha welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order! Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and his Nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani welcomed a baby boy earlier today.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Harman who tied the knot with Nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani in March 2021, welcomed their first child in Mumbai today. However, nothing has been confirmed by the couple.

It was reported in July this year that Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani will be embracing parenthood.

The duo has always refrained from sharing details about their personal and professional life. In fact, their wedding festivities were also an intimate affair. The couple got engaged in Chandigarh, and they tied the knot in Kolkata on March 21, 2021, as per Sikh rituals.

Professional front

Harman Baweja made his debut in 2008 with the Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Story 2050, a sci-fi futuristic romantic story. His other projects include Victory alongside Amrita Rao. He was also part of Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial What's Your Rashee alongside Priyanka Chopra in ten different characters. The actor took a sabbatical from the industry in 2009 and made his comeback in 2016 with the film Dishkiyaoon.

And in the year 2020, his film It's My Life co-starring Genelia D'Souza and Nana Patekar was released. The film was stuck since 2007.

Currently, the actor has taken a backseat from acting and giving utmost time to his production house, Baweja Studios.