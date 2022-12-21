Following in her father's footsteps, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies which is slated to release on Netflix next year. A few days back, the cast of the comic series wrapped the shoot, announcing the same, Zoya Akhtar shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, the film's cast and crew partied in Mumbai. The wrap-up bash was attended by the eminent star cast which includes, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda along with Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja.

Suhana Khan looks resplendent in a bodycon red dress

The Bollywood debuts had put their best fashion foot forward and posed for paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi, and Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana posed for photos with Yuvraj Menda just before entering the party venue.

For the night, Suhana slayed in a red bodycon dress and accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings, and classic black stilettos. She kept her tresses into a messy bun as she left a few strands of hair around her face open and gave it an overall party look. Suhana decked up in minimal makeup as she complemented her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Suhana looked resplendent in a red dress.

Take a look at her ensemble here.

Netizens compare Suhana Khan's with Malaika Arora's 'duck walk'

Although fans showered their love on the cast, a section of netizens once again trolled Suhana and this time, they compared her walk to Malaika Arora.

One user said, "choti Malaika Arora."

Another mentioned, "Why she is walking like Malaika."

Take a look at the comments below:

What is Archies the film all about?

The film is an adaptation of Archie Comics and has the iconic gang — Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica — at the centre of it. "The film is filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the swinging 1960s. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult," reads a press release from the streaming platform.

The Archies is produced by Zoya and Reema under their Tiger Baby Films banner, in collaboration with Sharad Devarajan's Graphic India and Archie Comics. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced.