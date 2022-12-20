Doting daddy Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon as his little bundle of joy Suhana Khan is all set to enter Bollywood. Being a superstar and a proud father SRK never fails to give a piece of advice to his kids. Like every father, King Khan gave his daughter Suhana Khan a sweet gift as she embarks on a new journey.

Shah Rukh Khan gifts daugther Suhana Khan acting journal

Suhana Khan received a sweet gift from her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The Archies actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of a journal, revealing that it was made by her dad, especially for his little princess.

Suhana shared carousel images of the acting journal given to her by her father. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, "Tuesday Inspiration."

The first image showed the cover page of the journal with Suhana's manicured hand on it. As you swipe next to the image, the book's first page reads, "This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by: Papa." The second page read, "On acting."

Though Suhana did not reveal the contents of the book, she shared a glimpse of the date stamp. By looking at the images shared by Suhana, the journal entry is dated back to 2014. For the unversed Shah Rukh's film, Happy New Year was released in 2014.

Suhana's post led to a sweet father-daughter exchange on Instagram

Proud daddy Shah Rukh Khan commented on daughter Suhana's post, he wrote, "Everything I don't know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one(sic)".

Take a look

Fans and celebrities have also commented on Suhana's post. Some of them dropped heart emojis, while some wrote, awesome.

Shweta Bachchan mentioned, "Incredible."

Professional front

Following in her father's footsteps, Suhana Khan will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film, also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Recently, Suhana has wrapped shooting for The Archies.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is slated to make his comeback after four years and awaiting the release of Pathaan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the same. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.